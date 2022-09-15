Ironman Canada’s bike portion in Penticton last month. (Courtesy of Trish Laliberte)

Ironman Canada’s bike portion in Penticton last month. (Courtesy of Trish Laliberte)

Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo bike race coming through Penticton to Kelowna

Bike race starts in Penticton and through the KVR trail to Kelowna

A bike race that starts in Penticton and ends in Kelowna will cause brief traffic delays Saturday morning, Sept. 17.

Residents and visitors in the areas of Lakeshore Drive and Vancouver Avenue in the Peach City can expect road disruptions from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. because of the Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo bike race.

“Watch for traffic control on Vancouver Avenue, Vancouver Place and Naramata Road, which will involve holding traffic for five-minute pauses to allow cyclists to safely travel through,” the City of Penticton said.

Anyone using the KVR Trail Saturday morning is asked to watch and give way to cyclists.

The race returns after a two-year hiatus with riders starting at Okanagan Lake Park in two waves, before finishing in East Kelowna.

Saturday marks the seventh-annual edition of the event.

The Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo is the first of three bike races Penticton and its surrounding areas will host this month. BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer will use the 3 Blind Mice Network on Sept. 22, before the start of the Campbell Mountain XC Race goes on Sept. 25.

READ MORE: Hometown hero gives Penticton storybook ending with Ironman win

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPenticton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Princeton’s homeless suffer harassment
Next story
Injured dirt biker saved by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Just Posted

Harvesting Eurasian milfoil in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Milfoil infestation continues to plague Okanagan watershed

Ironman Canada’s bike portion in Penticton last month. (Courtesy of Trish Laliberte)
Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo bike race coming through Penticton to Kelowna

(COSAR/Submitted)
Injured dirt biker saved by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Lake Country firefighters gathered in Ottawa for the 2022 Canadian Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend where Karl Featherstone was honoured for his service before passing away in October 2020 (Contributed)
Lake Country firefighter has name engraved on memorial wall