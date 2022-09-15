Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo bike race coming through Penticton to Kelowna

Bike race starts in Penticton and through the KVR trail to Kelowna

A bike race that starts in Penticton and ends in Kelowna will cause brief traffic delays Saturday morning, Sept. 17.

Residents and visitors in the areas of Lakeshore Drive and Vancouver Avenue in the Peach City can expect road disruptions from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. because of the Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo bike race.

“Watch for traffic control on Vancouver Avenue, Vancouver Place and Naramata Road, which will involve holding traffic for five-minute pauses to allow cyclists to safely travel through,” the City of Penticton said.

Anyone using the KVR Trail Saturday morning is asked to watch and give way to cyclists.

The race returns after a two-year hiatus with riders starting at Okanagan Lake Park in two waves, before finishing in East Kelowna.

Saturday marks the seventh-annual edition of the event.

The Kettle Mettle Gravel Fondo is the first of three bike races Penticton and its surrounding areas will host this month. BC Bike Race Gravel Explorer will use the 3 Blind Mice Network on Sept. 22, before the start of the Campbell Mountain XC Race goes on Sept. 25.

