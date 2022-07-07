Key leader of Coastal GasLink pipeline opposition charged with criminal contempt

Sleydo’ (Molly Wickam ) among 19 charged following arrest in fall 2021

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)

A photo from Nov. 2021, when the RCMP were deployed at Morice Forest Service Road. The Crown counsel will be pursuing criminal charges against 19 of the 27 arrested from the site. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint Facebook photo)

After a month of review, the Crown is charging four more people with criminal contempt following their arrest last fall near a Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline worksite in Houston.

Among the four is Sleydo’ (Molly Wickham), key leader and spokesperson of the pipeline opposition group Gidimt’en Checkpoint, who was arrested with 27 others in Nov. 2021 from Coyote camp in northwest B.C. for breaching a 2019 court injunction.

In a social media update, Sleydo’ confirmed she will be charged with criminal contempt.

“Their [Crown] reasoning for this was that the four of us should have sufficient knowledge of the injunction and therefore they didn’t have to read the injunction to us,” she said in a video message on Facebook, adding that the Crown said they did not read the injunction to the rest of those arrested and therefore could not prove they had sufficient knowledge.

The July 7 decision totals the number of those charged with criminal contempt to 19 people out of the 27 who were arrested for breaching the Court’s 2019 injunction by participating in blockades, and other anti-pipeline activities between September and November 2021.

The decision comes four weeks after the Crown decided to pursue criminal charges against 15 people on June 1. While it excused two people who were involved in a blockade, citing insufficient evidence, the Crown prosecutor sought more time to review charges for 10 more people arrested on site.

The Crown’s proceedings against the 27 arrested began in June after an invitation by the Supreme Court to consider criminal contempt charges.

READ MORE: 15 charged with criminal contempt tied to B.C. Coastal GasLink pipeline protests

Previous story
As life’s rhythms return, Highland Park residents resist ‘normalization’ of shootings
Next story
Emergency crews tend to woman struck by train in Chilliwack

Just Posted

(left to right) Roy Sasano, Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to media outside the Abbotsford courtroom on Thursday (July 7). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Jury begins deliberating tomorrow in Abbotsford protesters hog farm case

The Royal Canadian International Circus is set up at Orchard Park Shopping Centre in Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Circus family ready to wow Kelowna

North Westside Fire Rescue crews extinguish an early morning blaze at the Evely Recreation Site Wednesday, July 6. Two park officers lost their trailer and vehicle, three pets and their belongings in the blaze. A GoFundMe campaign has started for the pair. (North Westside Fire Rescue photo)
Funds raised for North Westside park officers injured in fire

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses from fatal car crash