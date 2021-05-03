Raven's Key, by Fred Dobbs, has been a favourite sculpture along Lakeshore in Penticton. But now someone has stolen its key. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Key piece of Penticton public artwork stolen

Raven’s Key, standing along Okanagan Lake’s promenade, is missing its key

A Penticton lakeshore sculpture is missing a key piece of its artwork.

Someone has stolen the key off the Raven’s Key sculpture found along the Okanagan Lake promenade.

The popular bronze sculpture, featuring a large raven carrying a key in its mouth, has been a highlight at a popular location along Lakeshore Drive, near the S.S. Sicamous paddlewheeler.

Sometime late last week it appears someone took bolt cutters to the key, swiping the bronze key.

Fred Dobbs, of Victoria, is the artist behind the sculpture. He’s hoping the thief will have a heart and return it.

The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition is a year-long outdoor exhibit of original sculptures. This year’s displays are being replaced this month. The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year for public enjoyment.

The sculptures are displayed along the Okanagan Lakeshore waterfront, downtown and in the Front Street roundabout.

READ MORE: A call to sculpture artists to liven Penticton’s walkways

This isn’t the first time public sculptures have been vandalized or stolen along Lakeshore.

A salmon from the Salmon Cycle sculpture was stolen last year. Artist Trinita Waller removed the entire sculpture shortly after in fear there would be more theft.

Recently, the sun goddess sculpture along the hospital art walk was vandalized with someone pouring pink paint on her head.

The Penticton Regional Hospital Art Committee has taken her down and will be adding four new sculptures in her place along the gravel paths connecting to the hospital this month.

PHOTOS: Penticton’ sun goddess is no more


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
