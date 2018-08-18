Crystal (acrobat Emily McCarthy) walks through the reflections at the Cirque du Soleil Crystal that came to the South Okanagan Events Centre earlier this year. Mark Brett/Western News

Key to the SOEC 2017 winner grateful for experience

Petersen discusses what it’s like to win a year of free concerts at the SOEC

After an eventful year, Christy Petersen is handing back her Key to the South Okanagan Event Centre.

Petersen was the 2017 winner of the Key to the SOEC contest in partnership with Sun FM, EZ Rock, Penticton Western News, and Kelowna Capital News. Her prize entitled her to two free tickets to every event hosted in the centre for the entire year.

“I really enjoyed (attending) Old Dominion and Scotties Tournament of Hearts — they were probably my favourite,” said Petersen.

She and her friends and family were able to attend 14 events in total at the SOEC. The experience was special for Petersen because she was able to share her prize with others.

RELATED: SOEC offers chance to win tickets to every event for a year

“My husband had never been to a concert before this, so it was really nice to share that with him. He and I attended Seinfeld and then went to John Fogerty as well.”

Overall, the experience beat all expectations for Petersen, stating that the staff at the SOEC were very friendly and accommodating.

“I’ve already entered this year’s contest — and I entered my husband too,” laughed Petersen.

While she admits that she’d feel guilty if she won again this year, she’d still happily take the prize.

“I don’t think people realize how grateful you are to win something like that. I definitely never took it for granted.”

Tickets that are included in the promotion so far include all the 2018-19 Penticton Vees home games, the 2018 Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic, Brothers Osborne, Celtic Thunder X, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Three Days Grace and more shows are to be announced throughout the year.

The contest closes at 3:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 20. Patrons are able to enter the contest once, with the opportunity for one bonus entry per share on public social media posts. Entry to the contest can be found here http://bit.ly/2LPaDmc.

Previous story
UPDATED: Super League organizers cancel Saturday afternoon races in Penticton

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS: Hundreds undeterred by smoke for Kelowna’s Pride March

Activites will continue at Waterfront Park until 7 p.m. tonight

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Key to the SOEC 2017 winner grateful for experience

Petersen discusses what it’s like to win a year of free concerts at the SOEC

Apple Triathalon cancelled in Kelowna due to smoke

The event has been cancelled for Saturday

Lake Country public beach advocate turns sights to district council

Cara Reed will be running for the Carr’s Landing position on council this year

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Eagle tree cut down legally a 1st for B.C. city

Planned eagle preserve ‘a first for City of Surrey’

Key to the SOEC 2017 winner grateful for experience

Petersen discusses what it’s like to win a year of free concerts at the SOEC

In Photos: Roots and Blues 2018 day one

Michael Franti and the Lil Smokies lit up the main stage to close out a day filled with great music

Smoky skies like a disappearing act for sights, monuments around B.C.

Haze expected to last the next several days, Environment Canada said

UPDATED: Super League organizers cancel Saturday afternoon races in Penticton

Inaugural North American triathlon hoping for clearer skies Sunday

Canadians react to death of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan at age 80

Nobel Peace Prize-winning former UN leader died early Saturday following a short illness

44 drownings so far this year in B.C.

Lifesaving Society urging caution to prevent deaths while on lakes, oceans and in pools

Most Read