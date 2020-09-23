KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence concept render. (Contributed)

KF Aerospace Centre unveils building plans for museum at YLW

The museum and conference centre is intended to be built on Lapointe Drive beside the Kelowna International Airport

The KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence has announced new building plans for its aviation museum and conference centre at Kelowna International Airport.

Following revisions to the original construction schedule and location, the facility is now intended to be built on Lapointe Drive off Airport Way in Kelowna, BC.

“With some adjustments to the original plan we are very pleased that the Centre for Excellence is continuing to move ahead at the airport,” said executive director, Paula Quinn.

“The year has been extremely challenging for our aviation community, and we are grateful for the continued support of our neighbours and partners in driving this legacy project forward.”

Tracing the history of aviation in the Okanagan, the 60,000 sq. ft facility will feature two hangars for heritage aircraft displays, including a Convair CV-580 and Douglas DC-3, as well as a Hawker Tempest MKII (currently under restoration at the KF Aerospace maintenance facility). Complete with an airfield viewing gallery, cafeteria area and an upper story for conference rooms, the Centre will host public tours and educational programs, and provide visitor access from the Kelowna Rail Trail.

Site preparation will begin this fall, with the facility construction intended to follow in 2021. The Centre is anticipated to open in the Spring of 2022.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
