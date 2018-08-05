-Image: Contributed

Kidney Walk in Kelowna set for Sept. 23

The annual walk, which raised $338,000 nation wide last year, will be held at Kelowna City Park

The 2018 edition of the annual Kidney Foundation of Canada’s annual walk is set for Sunday, Sept. 23 in Kelowna.

Every year, some 15,000 volunteers and participants gather at Kidney Walks in communities throughout the country to raise awareness and funds for those affected by kidney disease.

Patients, caregivers, medical professionals, family members, and other caring and compassionate individuals participate in The Kidney Foundation of Canada’s cornerstone fundraising event to help support innovative and ground-breaking research projects and to offer crucial programs and services to the thousands of people living with kidney disease.

Last year, more than $338,000 was raised across the country.

All funds raised in Kelowna stay in the Central Okanagan to help support our neighbours, friends and clients who may be struggling with kidney disease.

This year’s walk in Kelowna will be held at Kelowna City Park, starting at the Jubilee Grandstand.

To register for the walk and collect pledges, click HERE.

