Kids can enjoy RibFest in Kelowna

RibFest will be held Aug.

Kelowna’s annual RibFest will have fun for the whole family.

The Kids Zone is really taking shape for the upcoming Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest set for Aug. 24-26 at City Park.

The Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest is a family-friendly event that brings award-winning Ribbers from across the country to serve up their best ribs. Visitors will enjoy live music and entertainment, a variety of vendors and, of course, a Kids Zone, according to a RibFest news release.

With this free admission event approaching quickly, parents and children alike can plan for a fun weekend. Activities, features and special tents are still being confirmed but the list is quickly growing, the release said.

The Kids Zone will be buzzing with activities from 12-7 p.m. on both Aug. 25 and 26. Inflatable bounce castles, obstacle courses and slides are always a hit with the kids. The Girl Guides will be on site for face painting and food tents including cotton candy and popcorn will be available for those looking for a quick snack.

There will be several demonstrations taking place throughout the weekend and those so inclined can jump in and join in the fun. From 1-4 p.m. Saturday, several local businesses will be onsite and will invite visitors to get active and have fun. Global Fitness will provide an opportunity to try out a Zumba class, Great Way Martial Arts will provide a demo with their students and Get Bent Yoga and Dance will wow the crowds with belly dancing! Sunday is Family Day and promises to be a busy day as well. The first 500 families will receive a goodie bag, MacDonald’s gift certificate, bib, balloon, Big White coupon for tubing, and much more. the release said.

At 1 p.m., stop by and cheer on your favourite mascot in the Mascot Race. Later in the afternoon, at 3 p.m., families can play touch football with the Okanagan Sun Football players, the release said.

The third annual Interior Savings Sunrise Rotary RibFest’s major beneficiary will be JoeAnna’s House, a home-away-from-home for family members who have loved ones receiving treatment at Kelowna General Hospital. Admission to the event is free, the release said.

For more information, a schedule of events, and inquiries about sponsorship and volunteering, visit www.ribfestkelowna.com.


