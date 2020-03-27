The Ministry of Education has launched an online tool called Keep Learning B.C. with educations activities for all ages. (Keep Learning B.C.)

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

As spring break comes to a close, students aren’t going back to school, but resources are now in place to keep kids learning.

The B.C. Ministry of Education has launched on online tool to keep kids learning at home while plans are being made by teachers. Keep Learning B.C. offers a list of free, everyday educational activities for every age, designed to support the B.C. curriculum www.openschool.bc.ca/KeepLearning.

“While primary responsibility for continued learning will come from teachers, we know many parents and guardians are asking for additional resources to help keep kids leaning at home while plans are being put in place,” said Education Minister Rob Fleming, in a letter to parents, also signed by BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Councils president Andrea Sinclair.

More specific learning opportunities are expected in the coming weeks and families can expect to hear from school principals shortly.

In the meantime, the lack of structure, friends and teachers can cause anxiety in some children and the ministry encourages parents and guardians to talk to their kids.

“We are navigating this new terrain together and we must do our best to support each other’s health and well-being,” said Flemming.

“Know that these actions are temporary and we will return to regular school life down the road. In the meantime, look out for each other. We are in this together. By working together and supporting each other, we will get through this,” the letter concludes.

Children whose parents work in essential services are also being notified as the various districts work to fulfill daycare support.

READ MORE: Schools to connect with families by April 3

READ MORE: Second Vernon area high school exposed to COVID-19

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

Just Posted

Second Vernon-area high school exposed to COVID-19

Kalamalka Secondary School staff, students urged to self-isolate if showing symptoms

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

COVID-19: Changes at Knox Mountain, Canyon Falls, park washrooms in Kelowna

Park washrooms open with extra cleaning on April 1; Knox Mountain Drive, Canyon Falls remain closed

What to expect for Central Okanagan schools in light of COVID-19

For the first week after spring break, March 30 to April 3, schools will not be open to students

District of Lake Country lauds residents staying active while distancing

Lake Country residents getting fresh air and exercise while physically distancing

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Kids get back to learning in B.C., online

Ministry of Education rolls out new tool for school

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Most Read