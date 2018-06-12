Kids go wild for the outdoors in Kelowna

The annual Wild Festival for Youth is held Thursday

Central Okanagan students show off their birdhouse creations during last year’s Wild Festival for Youth. - Contributed

Central Okanagan students are learning to care for the environment.

The annual Wild Festival for Youth gives 300 youth an opportunity to explore the Central Okanagan’s biodiversity with birdhouse building, a live burrowing owl display, a nature walk and more at Okanagan College and Mission Creek Regional Park.

Executive director Darlene Brule, of the Natures Wild Neighbours Society, said the festival encourages kids to get outside Thursday, June 14.

It’s important for the students to learn about their environment from a young age because electronics have disconnected them, she said.

“They have untainted minds, we need to reconnect them.”

This year’s theme centres around the 100th anniversary of bird conservation in Canada.

Birds are a necessity for ecosystems, Brule said, which is why the festival is celebrating birds.

The festival allows the kids to generate ideas on how to protect the environment, she said.

Okanagan Heritage Museum will also present a display, and students will contribute to a bird banner created by Okanagan College.

“It’s very much a bird theme,” Brule said.

The students will also learn to fish in Mission Creek and listen to a presentation about invasive species.

The festival was started by Robert Bateman, a Canadian naturalist, in 1999.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gateway Casinos ‘frustrated and disappointed’ about strike vote
Next story
Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Just Posted

Kids go wild for the outdoors in Kelowna

The annual Wild Festival for Youth is held Thursday

B.C. youth agency closes after staff gave teen drugs

Minister Katrine Conroy says criminal record checks, audits underway

Tips for turning your ‘wine-nos’ into wineaux

Make the best of wine tasting this summer in Kelowna

More than 10 cars splattered in feces in Kelowna

Transport Canada is investigating 10 reports of feces falling from sky in B.C.

Recycle your potato chip bags and Ziplocs in Kelowna

A new B.C. wide recycling program was implemented June 1

Americans #ThankCanada as tariff spat continues

Social media users are thanking Canadian neighbours for arts, kindness, food

Man injured in Kamloops drug trade shooting

Kamloops RCMP are linking Monday’s shooting incident to the drug trade

Gateway Casinos ‘frustrated and disappointed’ about strike vote

Cascades Casino Penticton laid out what they believe is at stake should employees go on strike

United U15s rack up three points

Thompson Okanagan Rep Soccer League roundup

Insulin pumps to be covered for B.C. diabetics

Over-25 patients can use device to replace injections

Second GolfBC Championship for Kelowna’s Hopley

Matt Hopley and Finlay Young earn exemptions for this week’s tournament at Gallagher’s Canyon

Stargazing: Understanding the Northern Lights

Ken Tapping, astronomer with the National Research Council’s Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

B.C. tech firm denies lying to committee probing Facebook data scandal

Jeff Silvester of AggregateIQ says Victoria company did nothing wrong during 2016 Brexit referendum

Most Read