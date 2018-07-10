Pexels

Kids hit the streets for annual Kelowna triathlon

TRi KiDS Triathlon takes place Sunday, July 1

Kelowna kids are getting their moment to shine during an annual triathlon.

The annual TRi KiDS Triathlon takes place Sunday, July 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. During the event, the Gordon Drive entrance to the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre will be closed. Facility users will still have access to H20 and the Capital News Centre via Lequime Road, according to the City of Kelowna in a news release.

In addition, a portion of the parking lot at Mission Recreation Park adjacent to H20 will be closed from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 4 p.m. on Sunday, and a portion of the parking lot in front of the Capital News Centre will be closed from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday for the temporary relocation of a bus stop.

Sports fields will remain accessible through the Lexington Road entrance; however, a portion of the Ring Road from the Capital News Centre parking access to the turf field parking access will be closed on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access to the sports fields will not be available via Lequime Road during this time, the release said.

There will be no impact on transit routes or schedules, but transit users will board at a temporary bus stop located in the Capital News Centre parking lot to accommodate the event. Volunteers will be on site to redirect transit users and help passengers board the bus via a temporary ramp.

For more information about the TRi KiDS Triathlon, visit trikids.ca.

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.


