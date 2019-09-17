Kikinee Salmon Festival returns to Kelowna for another year

The Kikinee Salmon Festival is taking place this Sunday at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna.

Each summer, the salmon travel upstream along the Okanagan Lake and other tributaries as part of their spawning season later in the fall.

The free, family event will run between 11:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. and there will be multiple entertainers performing to mark the celebration of the spawning Kokanee salmon.

Performers include the “North Okanagan Pipes and Drums” at 11 a.m., Wild Safe BC Bear safety demonstrations at 11:40 a.m., and a Kokanee salmon egg-take demonstration occurring at 1:40 p.m.

Last year’s festival proved to be a huge success, which provided children an opportunity to learn about how Kokanee salmon spawn in nature through educational activities.

The annual event is organized by the Regional District of Central Okanagan each fall.