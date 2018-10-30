2017 flooding in the Killiney Beach Community Park photo:contributed

Killiney Beach Community Park flood recovery and update begins

The constrution will conclude Nov. 16

The first phase of flood recovery and upgrading work is set to begin in Killiney Beach Community Park.

Starting Thursday, Nov. 1 and continuing for two weeks, crews will be making repairs to the upland area of the 5.1-hectare park at the end of Hodges Road along Okanagan Lake that was damaged by the spring 2017 flooding. During this initial construction, the park access road and parking area will be upgraded with asphalt paving.

Park visitors should expect temporary closures while this work is underway. Please stay out of any closed areas and follow the direction of the construction crew on site.

RELATED: Westside Tae Kwon Do celebrates 20 years in West Kelowna

The total cost of this flood recovery and upgrade work is estimated at $218,000. The B.C. Disaster Financial Assistance program is funding 80 per cent of the flood recovery repairs while the Canada-B.C. Community Works Gas Tax program is funding the $136,000 cost of the park improvements.

RELATED: Collision causes road closure in West Kelowna

It’s anticipated that before next summer, repairs will be made to the park boat launch and adjacent dock. Both sustained significant damage from last year’s record high Okanagan Lake levels.

Residents can find the latest information and status of all RDCO park flood recovery projects by visiting www.regionaldistrict.com/parksfloodrecovery and on the RDCO website Major Projects Map.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report
Next story
Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Just Posted

Killiney Beach Community Park flood recovery and update begins

The constrution will conclude Nov. 16

Kelowna driver facing impaired charges after blowing three times over the limit

Sobriety test administered after three-vehicle crash that also saw a lamp standard toppled

Interior Health offers substance abuse treatment initiative

Six-week program offered in Vernon, Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops

Okanagan parent hopes to ease stress on autistic trick-or-treaters

Parent reminding those handing out candy, kids with special needs will be coming to their doors

Kelowna bus drivers hold moment of silence for slain bus passenger

It’s been four years since Caesar Rosales was killed commuting home on the bus.

Trick-or-treating stirs up sweet memories for adults

What is your favourite Halloween candy?

Evacuation order, some alerts lifted in landslide-threatened Old Fort, B.C.

Residents of more than 50 properties had been ordered to leave Oct. 7

Transgender cyclist from B.C. wins world title, backlash ensues

Victoria native Rachel McKinnon: “All the work that went into that victory, people are attributing to me being trans.’

B.C. should take ‘new approach’ to protecting endangered species: report

The province is in the works of creating first-of-its-kind laws focused on protecting the 278 at-risk species that live in B.C.

Whitey Bulger, Boston gangster, found dead in prison

Bulger was found unresponsive at a U.S. penitentiary in West Virginia

Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach

Conservation officers believe animal was killed elsewhere and dumped near subdivision

PTSD patients sought in B.C. for MDMA-assisted therapy trial

Treatment is so far 2-3 times more effective than conventional therapy

Children of Canadians need rescue from Syria, group tells federal government

Alexandra Bain, the director of Families Against Violent Extremism, said the children are facing the outbreak of disease and a harsh winter

Chief says First Nations left out of Fort McMurray fire response

The Fort McMurray wildfire became one of Canada’s worst natural disasters

Most Read