Killiney Beach water quality advisory lifted

Turbidity levels down to normal

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has rescinded a water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area.

The move Wednesday morning comes after consultation with Interior Health.

The higher turbidity caused this spring by high levels of the Okanagan Lake source water has decreased and is once again within the acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality. As a result the precautionary water quality advisory that has been in place since late spring has been removed.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the residents of approximately 280 properties that are connected to the community water system off located off Westside Road,” said RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith.

RELATED: Water quality advisory issued for Killiney and Westshore

Customers are reminded that in order to allow adequate water supplies in reservoirs until Sept. 15, Stage 2 outdoor watering restrictions are in place.

Customers with even-number addresses may irrigate outdoors on Saturday and Tuesday while those with odd addresses may only water outside on Sunday and Wednesday. For hours that outdoor watering is allowed visit regionaldistrict.com/water.

For more information about the six water systems operated and maintained by the regional district visit regionaldistrict.com/water or contact RDCO Environmental Services at engineer@cord.bc.ca or 250-469-6241.

To subscribe online for regional district water quality advisories or alerts by email visit regionaldistrict.com/water.


