(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

(Michael and Luna - A Rewilding Journey)

Kilted Scotsman completes 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk from B.C. to Newfoundland

The 32-year-old has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity

A kilt-wearing Scotsman and his dog have completed an 8,000-kilometre fundraising walk across Canada.

Michael Yellowlees and his Alaskan husky, Luna, started their journey in Tofino, B.C., nine months ago, and they arrived at Cape Spear, N.L., Sunday afternoon.

Yellowlees, who is from Dunkeld and Birnam in Scotland, undertook the epic trek to raise money for a conservation group that wants to plant trees in the Scottish Highlands in a bid to revitalize the Caledonian Forest.

The 32-year-old Highlander — who has raised more than $60,000 for the Trees for Life charity — wore a kilt every day of the trip, including through snowstorms in the Rockies and icy rain in Newfoundland.

Yellowlees says he chose to walk across Canada to draw attention to this country’s vast forests, which stand in stark contrast to the largely barren Highlands.

Having worn out four pairs of boots, Yellowlees says he’s physically exhausted, but he’s looking forward to spending the next two weeks relaxing in St. John’s.

READ MORE: Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

travel

Previous story
Ticks still active in winter in the Okanagan
Next story
MPs on finance committee ready for review of Liberals’ latest pandemic aid package

Just Posted

Joe Murphy of the Vernon Panthers (12) heads to the end zone, escorted by teammate Roan Reid (88) in the Interior Subway Bowl AA/AAA Hybrid Senior Varsity Football championship game Friday, Dec. 4, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. The visiting Kelowna Owls stopped the Panthers on the one-yard line on the game’s final play to post a 21-20 victory. (Darren Hove Photo)
Kelowna Owls edge Vernon Panthers for Interior football title

West Kelowna weightlifter Mike Bencsik holds an enormous amount of weight overhead during competition. (Submitted photo)
West Kelowna weightlifter prepares to compete in World Championships

During this time of the year, many people will make donations to food banks. However, hunger and poverty are ongoing challenges. (File photo)
QUIZ: Test your knowledge of hunger and poverty

Valley First has donated between $10,000 and $25,000 to four different organizations as part of its Simple Generosity program. (Contributed)
Credit union cash helps Okanagan businesses