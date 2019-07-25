Kitchen fire doused in West Kelowna

All occupants evacuated safely from home

UPDATE: 10:54 a.m.

All occupants have safely evacuated the home on Westbrook Drive in West Kelowna and firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews are on scene mopping up and the cause of the blaze are under investigation.

ORIGINAL:

The West Kelowna fire department is sending engines out to respond to a residential kitchen fire on Westbrook Drive.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is en route and more information will be made available.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
UPDATE: Richter Mountain wildfire reaches 60 hectares as of Thursday morning

Just Posted

Kitchen on fire in West Kelowna

Multiple engines responding to reports of residential fire

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

Kelowna Cultural Plan is open and wants your feedback

Do the survey online and have your say on how the city should invest in the arts

Kelowna city councillor speaks to Rutland residents about McCurdy project

‘I feel like I got more than a few next steps for my road,’ said Coun. Ryan Donn

Okanagan FC squeaks into playoffs despite loss at final home game

Okanagan FC claimed final playoff spot in their first year in the Pacific Coast Soccer League

Port Alberni teens charged with second degree murder, remain at large

Leonard Dyck of Vancouver was found dead at a highway pullout near Dease Lake

Summerland Rental Centre carries assortment of tools and equipment

Business has tools and supplies to help homeowners with improvement projects

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny skies in the forecast today

Your weather forecast for Thursday July 25th, 2019.

Motorcycle involved in multi-vehicle collision at Highway 1/Highway 97B intersection

Westbound traffic flowing, eastbound traffic being rerouted.

Air conditioning disputes are causing ‘cold wars’ in B.C. workplaces: report

As more offices turn to using air conditioning, employees are split on the ideal room temperature

Sister of Andrew Berry recalls urging brother to seek help

Sister of Oak Bay father accused in daughters’ deaths takes stand

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

‘Baywatch’ star Pamela Anderson calls on Alberta premier to end chuckwagon races

More than 70 horses have died in the event since 1986

Most Read