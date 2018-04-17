Credit: City of Kelowna

Knox and Kasugai: a tale of two Kelowna parks

Knox Mountain drive is opening to its second lookout point

Spring is here and Kelowna city parks are opening in full force.

With temperatures consistently above zero, Knox Mountain Drive is set to open to the second lookout on Saturday, April 21. The gate to the first lookout has been open since April 3, according to a city news release.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

From April 18 to May 4, Kasugai Garden Park will experience partial closures for maintenance purposes while the cedar shakes surrounding the park are replaced. During this time, contractors will be working on-site and will cordon off areas of the garden under construction, said the release.

Kasugai Garden Park is located east of City Hall near the Queensway Transit Exchange. The enclosed gardens were completed in 1987 to symbolize the sister-city relationship between Kelowna and Kasugai, Japan. Throughout its open season, visitors can unwind and reflect amidst stone pathways and lanterns, Koi ponds and waterfalls.

For more information about city parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

