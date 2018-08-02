Knox Mountain. Image: Katrina Sopow/contributor

Knox Mountain Drive closed due to fire danger

The park will still be open to hikers and cyclists

Due to the extreme fire danger rating, both the upper and lower sections of Knox Mountain Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning Saturday, Aug. 4. Residents and visitors will still be able to access Knox Mountain Park by foot or bike.

“Until the fire danger rating improves, vehicles will not be allowed past the lower gate,” said Blair Stewart, park services manager. “Park users and neighbours are asked to be vigilant, and anyone who notices smoke or fire in any park should immediately call 9-1-1 to speak to the fire department or *5-5-5-5 on your cell phone for the BC Wildfire Management Branch.”

Residents and visitors are reminded that smoking is prohibited in all parks and public spaces. Campfires and barbecues are also not allowed in City or Regional District parks and most of southern BC is currently under a provincial campfire ban, Kelowna included.

To stay updated on the current fire danger rating, visit the BC Wildfire Service website. To learn more about FireSmart, visit kelowna.ca/fire.

For information on City parks and beaches and to discover some hidden gem parks in your neighbourhood, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

Knox Mountain Drive closed due to fire danger

