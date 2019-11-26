View from halfway up Knox Mountain Drive. The road is now closed to vehicles. (File)

Knox Mountain Drive hours changing for winter

The upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive is closing for the season effective Nov. 26

With winter on its way, the upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive (Gate 2, above the lower parking lot) is closing for the season effective Nov. 26.

Knox Mountain Drive closes annually due to poor winter driving conditions and a full closure is expected once the park sees snow and ice at lower elevations. The roadway becomes increasingly hazardous due to precipitation and colder temperatures. The road will remain closed to public vehicles until the spring.

Park trails will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but are advised to be careful as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

For more information about Knox Mountain Park and other municipal parks, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

READ MORE: 31st annual Tree Light Up and winter market to kick-off holiday season in Kelowna

READ MORE: Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver
Next story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Just Posted

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Central Okanagan school officials address concerns over aging Rutland Middle School

Approximately 30 people attended Rutland Resident Association meeting Monday night

Rockets host Oil Kings as four-game win streak put on the line

Edmonton sits 2nd in the Central division and has six more points than Kelowna

RDCO delays decision to declare climate emergency for Central Okanagan

Board members said a climate action plan is needed before declaring an emergency

Hundreds to gather at Waterfront Park for Santa Shuffle and Elf Walk

The event is being held on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m.

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Road to Victory: Penticton resident’s car selected to compete at SEMA show

Chelsie Lesnoski’s modified 2013 Scion FR-S was chosen as fan favourite in an online contest

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read