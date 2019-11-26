Knox Mountain Drive hours changing for winter

The upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive is closing for the season effective Nov. 26

View from halfway up Knox Mountain Drive. The road is now closed to vehicles. (File)

With winter on its way, the upper portion of Knox Mountain Drive (Gate 2, above the lower parking lot) is closing for the season effective Nov. 26.

Knox Mountain Drive closes annually due to poor winter driving conditions and a full closure is expected once the park sees snow and ice at lower elevations. The roadway becomes increasingly hazardous due to precipitation and colder temperatures. The road will remain closed to public vehicles until the spring.

Park trails will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but are advised to be careful as the road and pathways will not be cleared of snow or ice throughout the winter.

For more information about Knox Mountain Park and other municipal parks, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

