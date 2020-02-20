Knox Mountain Park wildfire mitigation beginning this week

The project will help to reduce fire hazards in Knox Mountain Park

A wildfire mitigation project will close down a section of Knox Mountain Park beginning this week until late spring.

Large equipment, work crews and transport vehicles will be active throughout the area during this time.

The project will help to reduce fire hazards in Knox Mountain Park. In the event of a wildfire, these actions will help reduce the severity of the fire, providing a better opportunity for firefighters to manage it.

Access from Cara Glen Way will be unavailable, and trails may be closed without advance notice.

Some trails may also be inaccessible throughout the project.

