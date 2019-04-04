Knox Mountain to reopen for vehicles

As the weather has been consistently above zero, Knox Mountain Drive will re-open to vehicles from the first lookout to the top of the park at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8.

Knox Mountain Drive is open to vehicles 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Knox Mountain Park is open daily between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, according to a city news release.

Paul’s Tomb Trail will be temporarily closed on Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9 for trail maintenance. Park users will still have access to the Ogopogo Trail and be able to access Knox Mountain Park from Poplar Point Drive.

For more information on City parks and public spaces, visit kelowna.ca/parks.

