Kopje and Kaloya Regional Parks off-leash dog pilot project ends

The pilot project that allowed dogs to be off-leash at Kopje and Kaloya Regional Parks has ended.
From Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31 the regional parks temporarily allowed people to walk their dogs off-leash as there is less activity in the winter. At no time were dogs allowed on the beach.
The old rules are now back in place prohibiting canine friends from Kopje and Kaloya parks.
The pilot project is under reveiw by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on