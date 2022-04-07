Kopje and Kaloya Regional Parks off-leash dog pilot project ends

The project allowed dogs to be off-leash at the parks between October and March

The pilot project that allowed dogs to be off-leash at Kopje and Kaloya Regional Parks has ended.

From Oct. 1, 2021 and March 31 the regional parks temporarily allowed people to walk their dogs off-leash as there is less activity in the winter. At no time were dogs allowed on the beach.

The old rules are now back in place prohibiting canine friends from Kopje and Kaloya parks.

The pilot project is under reveiw by the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

Dog friendly spots in the region can be found here.

