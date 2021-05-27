Krawzyck family returns to Salmon Arm after daughter’s surgeries for rare bone cancer

The hope is for normalcy, rest after so many months of medical care in the U.S.

Exhaustion is the overriding feeling as the Krawczyk family settles into Salmon Arm after five months south of the border.

The Krawczyks went to Pittsburgh where 12-year-old Halle underwent three major surgeries for ‘poorly differentiated chordoma,’ a rare bone cancer that affects one in 20 million people. Thanks to the family’s tenacity in researching the best care, the operations were performed by a doctor and his team world-renowned in treatment of the rare cancer.

Combined with Halle’s strength and courage, the surgeries went well. Carolyn, Matt, Hunter – Halle’s older sister – and Halle then moved on to Boston where Halle underwent 38 sessions of proton beam radiation.

Following a total of four years of high stress fighting a disease that has no cure, Carolyn says everyone is tired after having been away from home for so long and having had to adjust to new surroundings.

Halle is doing well, however.

Although there were a few side effects from the radiation, “we’re incredibly thankful with the successful outcome of her surgeries and radiation. There were so many risks involved and none of them happened.”

Carolyn said follow-up scans will be done to make sure everything is fine, but everyone is hoping for some semblance of normalcy now. Halle would like to move on and resume a regular life.

Carolyn emphasizes the family is very grateful for all the love and support that has followed them. Thanks to the community’s generosity, they have an account they can use for future care.

She adds they have great appreciation for the medical personnel.

“Halle has been blessed with the most amazing medical team in the USA and has truly had the highest level of care anyone could dream of.”

