Lack of green space for Springfield development concern for Kelowna council

Kelowna council is considering a rezoning application for a mixed-use development, proposed for vacant land at the corner of Springfield Road and Benvoulin Road.

Ironclad Developments wants to build four, six-story buildings, and a small residential component for a total of 401 units. A report to council noted city staff is working with the developer on accommodating the density with proper site planning that will address amenity space, green space and building and architectural form.

“I would encourage staff to continue to work with the applicant regarding the development permit and the provision of green space,” said councillor Gail Given.

Councillor Charlie Hodge also raised concerns over a lack of green space.

“I’m looking forward to seeing an improvement on that in the plans when it comes forward to a development permit,” said Hodge. “Four hundred and one units is a lot, especially if there is going to be some family related to it, and the fact that it’s near other parks in my mind doesn’t cut it. I hoping there is going to be some more green space involved.”

The development includes ground-floor commercial, business centre, fitness centre and off-leash dog run.

Council is also considering a rezoning application to allow a multi-dwelling housing development on vacant property at 301 and 305 Drysdale Boulevard at Glenpark Drive. The lots were created as part of a subdivision in 2014 that saw the extension of Drysdale, which was completed around 2016. The proposal is for 37-units. Staff recommend support of the proposed rezoning as it meets the intent of the Official Community Plan (OCP) and supports development in the Glenmore Village Centre.

Four unit development proposed for 301 & 305 Drysdale Avenue

Rezoning and a development permit for a three-storey condo building at 602 Wardlaw Avenue, between Pandosy and Richter Streets, was approved by council. An application submitted by Lime Architecture proposes 10 dwelling units, including four two-bedroom, four one-bedroom and two bachelor units. The building would consist of covered parking at grade with two storeys of residential above.

Three-storey condo proposed for 602 Wardlaw Avenue

City of Kelownadevelopment