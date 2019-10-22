Ladies in Kelowna aim to reduce their carbon footprint by shopping

The Great Closet Cleanout runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Thanks to the Great Closet Cleanout ladies have the opportunity to update their wardrobes while supporting local charities.

“Of one million women bought their next item of clothing secondhand instead of new, we would save about 6 million kilograms of carbon pollution entering the atmosphere,” said Great Closet Cleanout event producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown in a press release.

The Great Closet Cleanup is the place to go for women to reduce their carbon footprint by updating their wardrobe with secondhand fashions.

Every attendee will also get a chance to win some great door prizes, from the participating businesses. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Laurel Packinghouse at 1304 Ellis St., Kelowna, BC.

The first 100 ladies through the door will receive a reusable bag with gifts inside. A portion of the proceeds and all leftover clothing will go to their charity partner Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers in crisis and provides ongoing support to low-income mothers and their kids.

For more details about the event visit the Great Closet Cleanout website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

READ MORE: Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

@Niftymittens14

daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.