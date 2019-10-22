The Great Closet Cleanout runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna. (Contributed)

Ladies in Kelowna aim to reduce their carbon footprint by shopping

The Great Closet cleanup happens twice annually

Thanks to the Great Closet Cleanout ladies have the opportunity to update their wardrobes while supporting local charities.

“Of one million women bought their next item of clothing secondhand instead of new, we would save about 6 million kilograms of carbon pollution entering the atmosphere,” said Great Closet Cleanout event producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown in a press release.

The Great Closet Cleanup is the place to go for women to reduce their carbon footprint by updating their wardrobe with secondhand fashions.

Every attendee will also get a chance to win some great door prizes, from the participating businesses. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Laurel Packinghouse at 1304 Ellis St., Kelowna, BC.

The first 100 ladies through the door will receive a reusable bag with gifts inside. A portion of the proceeds and all leftover clothing will go to their charity partner Mamas for Mamas.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers in crisis and provides ongoing support to low-income mothers and their kids.

For more details about the event visit the Great Closet Cleanout website.

READ MORE: Kelowna Karate Championship crowns local winner

READ MORE: Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.
Next story
Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

Just Posted

Hundreds attend first annual climate and food conference in Kelowna

Over 25 industry experts spoke at the two-day event

Kelowna Gospel Mission hosts street-hockey game to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game was filmed to bring more attention to homelessness in the Okanagan

Pug-O-Ween 2019 to take Kelowna dog park by snort

Calling all pug-owners and Halloween lovers!

Money laundering inquiry commission announces Kelowna meeting

The meeting will allow residents to voice their concerns surrounding the commission’s process

UBC Okanagan concludes pre-season bastketball action with 7 wins, 2 losses

The Heat women wrapped up the pre-season after an Ontario tournament last week

BC SPCA: From walking dogs to sponsoring galas

The Canadian Jewelry Exchange is a sponsor for this year’s gala

Windstorm knocks out power for 10,000 in north and central B.C.

Power slowly being restored, BC Hydro says

Behind the blue and white Carnival clown mask

Toshie Okada is named October’s Respect Works Here Community Champion

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Man allegedly uses gun to rob Salmon Arm bank

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

North Okanagan boy Mel Arnold’s ‘biggest little supporter’

While other kids were reading Dr. Seuss, Alex Mulder was studying Canada’s prime ministers

Most Read