Credit: Contributed

Lake Country Art Gallery installation creates comfy space

Third beach will ponder the idea of community

The Lake Country Art Gallery is excited to start off 2018 with an installation by artists Trent and Melany Nugent Noble.

The installation, third beach, will ponder the idea of community and activate the gallery as a gathering space by enhancing a sense of warmth, comfort and home with a virtual campfire, according to the art gallery.

Trent and Melany Nugent are Kelowna-based artists that work across an array of mediums, including animation, text, and public space.

As a classically and 3D-trained animator, Trent has worked on a diverse range of installations, video and interactive projects across Canada and internationally, including Stan Douglas’ Circa 1948 interactive app for iOS, and the play Helen Lawrence with the National Film Board of Canada, said the art gallery.

In her artistic practice, Melany makes use of tactics of play that are negotiated through text and public space that aim to collate, destabilize and amplify repetition and patterns in order to create slippage and displacement of rhetoric, language and everyday routine, said the art gallery.

She has a Masters of Applied Arts from Emily Carr University of Art + Design, in Vancouver and in 2016, was the recipient of an Emerging Artist Grant from the BC Arts Council.

The opening reception for the installation is Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
YMCA offers young adults stress management program
Next story
B.C. Greens confident they can win in Kelowna West

Just Posted

Freezing rain hits South Okanagan, Coquihalla

Freezing rain has begun in the South Okanagan and on the Coquihalla and Highway 3

UPDATE: Residents barely escape destructive West Kelowna fire

A mobile home in Westbank was destroyed Thursday afternoon in a destructive blaze

B.C. Greens confident they can win in Kelowna West

Leader Andrew Weaver says despite past poor showings in riding, much has changed in B.C. politics

Canada will face Sweden for IIHF World Junior Championship gold

Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-2 in the semi-final at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship

Search continues for Lake Country break-and-enter suspect

A suspect broke into Your Dollar Store, Dec. 31

VIDEO: B.C. man films up-close view of orca breaching near Victoria

Bob Fraumeni can be heard yelling ‘Lord love a duck!’ while watching the orca slam the water

Sen. Lynn Beyak removed from Tory caucus over ‘racist’ post on website

Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer made the announcement Thursday

Unemployment rate drops to 5.7%, reaches lowest mark in more than 40 years

December reading marked the 13th-straight month of job gains

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has surgery for blood clots on brain

He gave no specific timetable for when he might return to the trivia show

Two B.C. cities soldier on with decades-old ban on self-serve gas pumps

Coquitlam and Richmond don’t let commuters pump their own gas

Update: North Okanagan air quality advisory issued

Advisory issued for Vernon and surrounding areas because of high concentration of fine particulates

Scotties curling fans in Penticton will have shot at new vehicle

Curling fans will be given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a 2018 Ford Escape

Intense storm pummels Atlantic Canada

A very intense storm causes schools and offices to close in Atlantic Canada

Victoria father charged with murder of daughters appears in court

Andrew Berry, 43, charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4

Most Read