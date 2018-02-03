Lake Country artist contributes piece for wetland conservation

Jodie Dansereau’s piece, Head Above Water, will be sold Ducks Unlimited’s 2018 National Art Portfolio

Jodie Dansereau of Lake Country is raising funds for wetland conservation with her artwork.

Dansereau joined some of Canada’s most prestigious nature artists featured in Ducks Unlimited Canada’s (DUC) 2018 National Art Portfolio.

Dansereau’s painting, Head Above Water, is one of 11 pieces selected from hundreds of submissions from artists across the country.

Conservation of wildlife and the natural environment have always been of great concern for Dansereau, and it continues to motivate her in her work.

The inspiration behind Head Above Water came from reading an article in a magazine.

“I was reading about a polar bear and her cub that had swam for around 22 hours, searching for ice flows, which in previous years had been there. However, now, none were to be found. As I read the article, in my mind’s eye, I brought myself down to the polar bear’s level, imaging the look of desperation, struggle and fear on her face,” Dansereau said.

Paintings selected for DUC’s National Art Portfolio are made into high-quality prints for use in DUC’s fundraising initiatives. Money raised supports DUC’s wetland conservation work, scientific research and education programs, according to the DUC. Wetlands are some of the most important ecosystems on the planet. They naturally clean water, prevent floods and droughts, and help mitigate the effects of climate change by holding large amounts of carbon, said DUC.

“The National Art Portfolio is a unique program that not only promotes our country’s outstanding nature artists but the growing need to conserve the natural areas that inspire their work,” said Michaela Bell, national manager of retail operations.

“DUC has a strong relationship with Canadian artists like Jodie Dansereau,” said Bell. “I’m confident her painting will be very successful in helping us raise the money we need to continue our wetland conservation work.”

Artwork by Dansereau and other top Canadian nature artists are being sold at DUC community fundraising events, on art auction easels in businesses across the country and online at www.ducks.ca.

