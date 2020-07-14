The Kaloya Regional Park in Lake Country was bustling with people on July 11, 2020. (Sam Bradley - Facebook)

Lake Country beachgoers reminded to maintain distance amid COVID-19

Signage, park rangers, park patrol students in place to monitor busy beaches in Central Okanagan

Beach fronts are bustling as weather warms, but some beachgoers are not adhering to provincial health guidelines.

In a photo shared to the Lake Country One Community Facebook group Saturday, July 11, user Sam Bradley said Kaloya Regional Park was packed full with sun tents “taking up the entire waterfront.”

“There’s a massive amount of green space for everyone to set up, but minimal water access,” she wrote. “Especially considering we should all still be maintaining social distancing, we literally have to step over people to access the water.”

The park, which is under the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s jurisdiction, has signage in place reminding visitors of the need to keep a safe physical distance and practice good hygiene, communications officer Bruce Smith said.

“Along with other local governments, we’re following the health guidelines set by Dr. (Bonnie) Henry and Interior Health, encouraging people to go outside and safely enjoy parks and beaches in the company of immediate family members,” he wrote in an email Tuesday, July 14.

Smith said the RDCO has three park rangers and two park patrol students visiting all regional parks in its jurisdiction reminding people of these important practices.

“As the province has indicated, physical distancing, hand washing and small bubbles of contact are still important for everyone’s safety,” Smith said.

