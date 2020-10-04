The District of Lake Country is installing a memorial bench at Pebble Beach Park to remember former bylaw officer John Mellor, who died Oct. 3, 2019, at age 60. (Facebook photo)

Lake Country bench remembers bylaw officer

Bench to be installed at Pebble Beach Park in memory of John Mellor

The District of Lake Country took to the beach to remember one of its own.

A new cement pad was poured at Pebble Beach Park for the installation of a memorial bench in the coming weeks to remember former district bylaw officer John Mellor, who died Oct. 3, 20019, at the age of 60.

Mellor was a friend, colleague and active community member who lived life to the fullest each day.

“Most in the community remember John for his role as District of Lake Country bylaw officer, while others remember him as a paid-on-call firefighter at Station 71, a Scout leader, father, husband, mentor or outdoor adventurer,” wrote the district on its Facebook page.

The Winfield Firefighters’ Association raised the funds to place a memorial bench at one of Mellor’s favourite places to sit and peacefully reflect on what is important in life.

“His family always had the number one spot in his heart, followed by the many passions he shared with friends and colleagues,” said the district, adding: “We hope you will enjoy taking the time to sit on the edge of Okanagan Lake and reflect on a saying John shared with us: ‘When you worry and hurry through your day, it is like an unopened gift…Thrown away… Life is not a race. Take it slower. Hear the music before the song is over.’”

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
