CEO John Sherwood (white hat) and COO Patti Flaherty (yellow hat) recognized CONNECT Lake Country staff as the brain-injury rehabilitation community celebrated 10 years of service on June 21. (Mackenzie Britton-Capital News)

Lake Country brain injury rehab community celebrates 10 years

CONNECT recognized staff and residents at an anniversary celebration June 21

For a decade, CONNECT Lake Country has been helping rehabilitate people living with brain injuries.

CONNECT has helped more than 200 residents in its 10 years, and three-quarters of the people have moved home afterwards, instead of moving into long-term care. At the celebration June 21, staff and residents celebrated how far the community has come.

“It’s all about the people and helping them redesign their lives and to gain control of things they’ve lost control of,” said CONNECT’s chief operating officer Patti Flaherty.

“Our real focus is being part of a community and contributing in a way that makes lives better for the people who work here, live here and live around us. It’s about individual stories, but also contributing to the world to make it better.

The CONNECT community is a close-knit condominium that houses up to 42 people living with brain injuries as they recover and rehabilitate from injuries. It was created to be a transitional residence for residents as opposed of living in long-term care alternatives, and has become a leading service in Canada.

READ MORE: Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

READ MORE: RCMP intercept Kelowna woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

CONNECT was started 24 years ago in Langley and in addition to the location in Lake Country, a third rehab centre is being developed in Hamilton, Ontario.

The Lake Country location was opened in partnership with Interior Health, and the CONNECT’s rehabilitation models have given the residents a different type of recovery option within a community-supportive environment.

READ MORE: $25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport

The Lake Country CONNECT staff and residents were the guests of honour at Friday’s celebration.

John Sherwood, CONNECT CEO, said that their strength is inspiring.

“We’re about helping people,” he said.

“Helping people redesign their lives and change their lives for the better. (The staff) has been able to provide support to the residents and the community.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company
Next story
Kelowna International Airport practises fire protection

Just Posted

Lake Country brain injury rehab community celebrates 10 years

CONNECT recognized staff and residents at an anniversary celebration June 21

Kootnekoff: WCB review wants your comments

Filed a Workers’ Compensation Board claim within the past 15 years?

City of Kelowna pens deal with e-scooter share company

Spin, a U.S.-based company, will make its international debut with 400 scooters in Kelowna

Petition started in protest of Kelowna’s McCurdy Road supportive housing

‘The city council has passed this project without proper public consultation’: petition

Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

Video: Okanagan kittens rescued from landfill available for adoption

The organization hopes to have 30 of their kittens adopted

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Most Read