Lake Country brain injury service expanding

CONNECT Communities is expanding to Hamilton, Ontario

A Lake Country care service to help those with brain injuries is expanding its location out of the province.

A nine-year partnership between Interior Health and CONNECT Communities for people with acquired brain injury has inspired a similar partnership in Hamilton, Ontario.

Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS), one of Canada’s largest health systems, and CONNECT are collaborating for a Hamilton-based Brain Injury and Stroke Community Transitional Program.

“Our organization is excited by this opportunity to bring our Life Redesign Model to Ontario,” says Patti Flaherty, president and COO of CONNECT. “Our model is centred on a doing-with coaching culture where we partner with our residents to set and meet goals, build equitable relationships through meaningful participation in the community to help them redesign their lives. It’s inspiring that first Interior Health and now Hamilton Health Sciences value a partnership with CONNECT.”

CONNECT, with locations in Lake Country and Langley, has 25 years of experience working with individuals with brain injury. The Hamilton development, which will be called CONNECT Hamilton, marks the third location for the company – its first outside of B.C.

“We are very pleased to see the successful model that has been implemented here in B.C. expand to Ontario, to further benefit those with acquired brain injury,” said Susan Brown, vice president and chief operations officer, hospitals and communities. “We have enjoyed a successful partnership with CONNECT since 2009 and appreciate their consistent resident-centred approach to care.”

The Ontario purpose-built space includes the development of a 28-bed program for individuals with an acquired brain injury due to injury or stroke. The building will accommodate a total of 42 residents in 6 homes. Construction is underway with CONNECT scheduled to open in winter of 2019.

To report a typo, email:
edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor
Next story
Suspect bear sprays Good Samaritan

Just Posted

Murder charges upgraded for Kelowna man accused of killing wife and daughters

Crown approved new information on Jacob Forman’s file

Kelowna council ‘dumps’ Diamond Mountain development proposal

Location near city’s landfill prompts council to refuse to approve area structure plan for the land

Lake Country brain injury service expanding

CONNECT Communities is expanding to Hamilton, Ontario

UPDATED: Police find Kelowna man missing from Vancouver

Richmond RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person

Okanagan can learn from Washington’s wine industry growth

Winery owner cites importance of industry collaboration

Rainy week ahead for Okanagan and Shuswap

Environment Canada is forecast rain for the next three days, starting Tuesday afternoon

Elke’s Garden Tips: To prune or not to prune

Lake Country garden coach talks pruning in her weekly column

BCHL Today: Surrey Eagles in the driver’s seat and Ethan Martini takes a seat

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Suspect bear sprays Good Samaritan

Incident happens St. Patrick’s Day on Highway 6 near Lumby

New Liberal bill would tighten controls on sale, licensing of firearms in Canada

Measures are intended to assist police in investigating gun trafficking and other crimes

Sheriff: 1 student dead, 2 wounded in Maryland high school

FBI is on scene

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Tappen man wins big money on the Extra

Terry Sigurdson won $500,000 in the March 14 Lotto 6/49 draw

Janet Austin announced as B.C.’s new lieutenant governor

Austin has served as YWCA Metro Vancouver CEO since 2003

Most Read