Lake Country bunny sanctuary needs your help to get hay

The non-profit is in the finals for The Great Hay Giveback

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary needs your help to feed its critters.

Oxbow Animal Health is holding The Great Hay Giveback, which runs until Oct. 31 and the non-profit is in the final round to receive a donation.

“A portion of the proceeds from 15 and 20 oz hay purchases will be donated to small animal rescues in need. These donations will support the purchase of hay products for animals awaiting their perfect forever home,” according to Oxbow’s website.

“I knew nothing about (the contest), but a few of our followers nominated us,” said Antoinette Monod, with of Warren Peace.

The top five rescues with the most votes will receive a donation from the company.

As of Wednesday morning, the Lake Country bunny shelter was in third place.

Monod said to feed the rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, pigs and other animals which munch the hay, they go through about two 60-pound hay bales a week.

“We go through a lot of hay,” she said. “I was shocked, I mean everything helps… we have to raise money for everything.”

The donation will go towards hay of some kind, as it’s a huge part of the sanctuary in the winter to keep the animals warm.

The sanctuary was closed this year as a precaution as a deadly rabbit virus spread on Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland so every little bit helps.

READ MORE: Lake Country bunny sanctuary closed due to deadly virus threat

The non-profit has 300 rabbits, 100 guinea pigs, a goat and nine pigs, along with other small rodents.

“The majority of it is eaten up by the rabbits,” Monod said.

The non-profit will hold its annual Great Pumpkin Drop-Off Nov. 3 at its location on Pelmewash Parkway.

READ MORE: Need to get rid of your pumpkins? Give it to these fuzzy creatures

Although the sanctuary remains closed, hot chocolate will be offered and a bonfire will blaze from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pumpkins will feed the pigs, and smaller cubes will be cut for the smaller animals, Monod said.

The annual “Boys with Buns” calendars will also be on sale to support the non-profit during the event.

To vote for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary visit http://oxbowanimalhealth.com.

