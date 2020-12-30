The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will have a late opening date this year due to a deadly rabbit virus. (Facebook/Christina Bombaek)

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will have a late opening date this year due to a deadly rabbit virus. (Facebook/Christina Bombaek)

Lake Country bunny sanctuary places third place in grant competition

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary operator feeling hopeful after community supported them in competition

A Lake Country charity has placed third out of 130 charities in a Canada-wide grant competition.

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary was recently featured on My Giving Circle, a social enterprise which gives grants to charities based on the number of community votes they get.

Ten charities who got the most votes were slated to receive $1,000, as well as additional donations that people may make through My Giving Circle. In the end, Warren Peace not only received $1,000 for making it into the top ten, they also received an additional $1,205 of donations.

The sanctuary’s owner and operator Annie Monod said the money will cover hay, straw and rabbit feed that will last until about March.

“It just feels amazing. It’s a huge weight off of our shoulders to be able to not have to worry,” she said.

“Donations generally drop off in Christmas and pick back up when the weather starts to get better again, so we’re always concerned during this time about what little money we have and making it last. But to be able to take this money and not have to worry until we can open again is amazing.”

Monod said the rest of the money will be used to pay for their feed bill. It may not be enough, but it will make a dent in what they owe the store, she said.

“It’s a great way to close out 2020 and it’s a great way to jump into 2021… we’re feeling very optimistic.”

“We’re hoping to create a better outdoor space for next summer to accommodate social distancing requirements and keep everyone safe. We weren’t prepared for COVID-19 this year, but we’ve learned and we’re working towards making things better for next year,” she said.

Knowing that Warren Peace has the full support of the community also makes Monod feel hopeful.

“Sometimes when things happen, like the pandemic, you kind of feel like you’re all alone. But you’re really not. You just have to reach out to the community and everybody’s there for everybody else.”

READ: Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

READ: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Charity and Donations

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision
Next story
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Just Posted

(File photo)
City of Kelowna to enforce parking ban on snow routes

Vehicles parked on snow routes will receive a $50 fine or towing

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will have a late opening date this year due to a deadly rabbit virus. (Facebook/Christina Bombaek)
Lake Country bunny sanctuary places third place in grant competition

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary operator feeling hopeful after community supported them in competition

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

(File photo)
COVID-19: Two more deaths at Central Okanagan long-term care homes

One person in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna long-term care homes have died as result of COVID-19

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Emergency vehicles are on scene and one lane of the Trans-Canada Highway is closed five kilometres east of Sicamous. (Submitted)
Update: Highway 1 lane reopens after collision

Heavy snow is falling in the area and emergency vehicles are on scene.

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

John Lee, 28, who lives in a makeshift shelter at the outskirts of Salmon Arm, eats his Christmas dinner on Dec. 25, 2020 while he talks about his life and what could have made a difference in his past. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Freezing to death seen sometimes as welcome option for Salmon Arm man

Fighting drug addiction, living rough through cold winter make survival a struggle

Penticton father-son-duo Ken and Ben collaborated to write a new children’s book called the “The Cherry Bandit.” (Contributed)
Okanagan father-son-duo collaborate to write Naramata-set children’s book

The Cherry Bandit is based on Ken Miller’s experiences raising his son on Cherry Orchard

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Construction of mixed residential and commercial development, Victoria B.C., May 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. skilled trade shortage continues in COVID-19 work slump

Interior, North, Island contractors look for busier 2021

Most Read