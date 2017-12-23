Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala is held in February

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce awards finalists have been selected.

Tickets for the 2017 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala will go on sale in mid-January, 2018. This event sold out last year weeks prior to the event, so save the date and order tickets through the chamber’s website in advance.

The gala takes place Friday, Feb. 23 at the Four Points by Sheraton.

This year’s finalists:

LICENSED SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

D.Oscar Barnes, Lawyer

Lakeside Diagnostic Hearing and Tinnitus Center

Sun City Physiotherapy

CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE

Lake Country Home and Yard

Olive Us Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room

UBR Services Copy and Print Center

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Mountain Home Services

Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness

Rooster’s Barber Shop

NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services

Dairy Queen

Lake Country Ace Hardware

“RISING STAR” OF THE YEAR

Neon Counselling

Turtle Bay Liquor Merchants

Turtle Bay Medical Clinic

TOURISM EXCELLENCE AWARD

Gray Monk Estate Winery

Oyama Zipline Adventure Park

Sip Happens Wine Tours

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

Jesse Hammer – Compass Energies

Kim Chapman – Mountain Home Services

Tyler Kristiansen – Fairway Appliance Service

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR Gerry Morton Award

Alison Beaumont – Oyama Community Club

Bernard Dewonck – Rotary Club

Shannon Paul–Jost – Lake Country Health Planning

BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR

Bonnie Flint – Interior Savings

Chantana Pitiwan – Chantana’s Thai Restaurant

Garth McKay – Lake Country Medical Clinic

EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR

Anne Leistner – CIBC

Domini Smith Bankert – Turtle Bay IDA

Rayleigh Belsham – Sip Happens Wine Tours

EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR

CIBC

Interior Savings

Nor-Val Rentals

