Lake Country business award finalists announced

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce awards finalists have been selected.
Tickets for the 2017 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards Gala will go on sale in mid-January, 2018. This event sold out last year weeks prior to the event, so save the date and order tickets through the chamber’s website in advance.
The gala takes place Friday, Feb. 23 at the Four Points by Sheraton.
This year’s finalists:
LICENSED SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR
D.Oscar Barnes, Lawyer
Lakeside Diagnostic Hearing and Tinnitus Center
Sun City Physiotherapy
CUSTOMER SERVICE EXCELLENCE
Lake Country Home and Yard
Olive Us Oil & Vinegar Tasting Room
UBR Services Copy and Print Center
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Mountain Home Services
Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness
Rooster’s Barber Shop
NEW BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services
Dairy Queen
Lake Country Ace Hardware
“RISING STAR” OF THE YEAR
Neon Counselling
Turtle Bay Liquor Merchants
Turtle Bay Medical Clinic
TOURISM EXCELLENCE AWARD
Gray Monk Estate Winery
Oyama Zipline Adventure Park
Sip Happens Wine Tours
YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
Jesse Hammer – Compass Energies
Kim Chapman – Mountain Home Services
Tyler Kristiansen – Fairway Appliance Service
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR Gerry Morton Award
Alison Beaumont – Oyama Community Club
Bernard Dewonck – Rotary Club
Shannon Paul–Jost – Lake Country Health Planning
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
Bonnie Flint – Interior Savings
Chantana Pitiwan – Chantana’s Thai Restaurant
Garth McKay – Lake Country Medical Clinic
EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR
Anne Leistner – CIBC
Domini Smith Bankert – Turtle Bay IDA
Rayleigh Belsham – Sip Happens Wine Tours
EMPLOYER OF THE YEAR
CIBC
Interior Savings
Nor-Val Rentals
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.