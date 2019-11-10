Lake Country Business Excellence Awards to host 17th annual gala in February

Voting for the Excellence Awards is now open

Voting for the 2019 Lake Country Business Excellence Awards is now open.

While there is no exact date set in stone, the 17th annual gala is set to take place at the Sheraton Kelowna Airport in February of 2020.

The event is long considered to be the premier business event of the year. The Business Excellence Awards a high profile, a prestigious accomplishment for Lake Country business.

Those interested can nominate a deserving business or multiple businesses for an award or nominate a single business for multiple awards. Voters are encouraged to visit the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce voting page for eligibility information and to make their nominations.

Last year Intrigue Wines took home the Business of the Year award.

Tickets for the event will be available at the Lake Country Chamber office closer to the date of the event. Watch for updates regarding details at the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce website.

Sponsorship opportunities for this event and awards are available by calling Kimberley Kristiansen at (250) 766-5670 or manager@lakecountrychamber.com

