Lake Country businesses awarded

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2017 Business Excellence Award winners.
The award gala took place Friday night.
The winners are listed below:
Volunteer of the Year -Gerry Morton Award
Bernard Dewonck (Rotary Club)
Employee of the Year
Anne Leistner (CIBC)
New Business of the Year
Dairy Queen
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Kim Chapman – Mountain Home Services
Customer Service Excellence
UBR Services Copy and Print Center
Employer of the Year
Interior Savings
Tourism Excellence Award
Sip Happens Wine Tours
Business of the Year
Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness
Business Person of the Year
Garth McKay (Lake Country Medical Clinic)
Licensed Service Provider of the Year
Sun City Physiotherapy
Rising Star of the Year
Neon Counselling
Community Project of the Year
Art Walk
