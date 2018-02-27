Lake Country businesses awarded

The 2017 Lake Country Chamber of Commerce held its award gala

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2017 Business Excellence Award winners.

The award gala took place Friday night.

The winners are listed below:

Volunteer of the Year -Gerry Morton Award

Bernard Dewonck (Rotary Club)

Employee of the Year

Anne Leistner (CIBC)

New Business of the Year

Dairy Queen

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Kim Chapman – Mountain Home Services

Customer Service Excellence

UBR Services Copy and Print Center

Employer of the Year

Interior Savings

Tourism Excellence Award

Sip Happens Wine Tours

Business of the Year

Nalu Massage Therapy and Wellness

Business Person of the Year

Garth McKay (Lake Country Medical Clinic)

Licensed Service Provider of the Year

Sun City Physiotherapy

Rising Star of the Year

Neon Counselling

Community Project of the Year

Art Walk

