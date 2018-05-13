File photo

Lake Country cannabis shops rules unveiled

District staff will present a report to council Tuesday with recommendations

The District of Lake Country may see the sale of recreational cannabis in the town centre and at Turtle Bay Crossing.

According to a report which will be presented to council Tuesday night, new zoning bylaw amendments would allow pot shops in the two areas.

The amendments also permit shops from being within 1 kilometre of each other and propose a 400-metre barrier between a shop and an existing preschool or daycare.

“Stakeholder businesses have been consulted with respect to buffers, and agree that there should be buffers in place. These prospective businesses do not necessarily want to locate near each other, as their products and pricing are likely to be very similar. Geographic separation, therefore, not only preserves some community and social character but is likely to enhance the economic case for these businesses as well,” said the report.

If not defined, pot shops will be able to set up in multiple areas in the district including neighbourhoods, tourism sectors and medium density housing, said the report.

Compass Cannabis Clinic, a marijuana access centre, is already open at Turtle Bay plaza.

Medical production of marijuana is currently permitted in the district’s industrial zones. With new regulations, medical cannabis facilities may be located within the Agriculture Land Reserve, but cannot be labelled as a farm class.

Federal legalization of cannabis is expected by the end of August.

If approved Tuesday by the district council, amendments will be forwarded to a public hearing.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH
Next story
Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Just Posted

Hiking in Peachland is about to get a lot easier

A new map of Peachland’s trails is coming just in time for tourist season

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Mounties to investigate small fire at KGH

A small fire was quickly snuffed out at Kelowna General Hospital

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Second drive-through restaurant proposed for Turtle Bay Crossing

The bylaw amendment will be up for discussion at a Lake Country council meeting

Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness

Ask the brewmaster at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna

Questions about G7’s future force Canada’s sherpa to face ‘6 plus 1’ scenario

Trump’s potential to disrupt the summit is growing ever larger

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

One mother describes why she donates to the bank and why it’s important

Most Read