Lake Country cars damaged by tossed rocks

If identified, suspect could face charges of mischief under $5,000 for alleged rock throwing

Reports of rocks being thrown at cars are spreading around a Lake Country Facebook group after one resident posted photos of her door dinged up.

“Look out, folks,” Tonya Edwards said in a post. “Someone is throwing rocks at vehicles!”

She said she was driving on Sherman Road on Wednesday night when she heard a loud bang that “scared the crap right out of us.”

“That could have hit my window and injured me,” she said.

Others chimed in the comment section to say she wasn’t alone. One vehicle was struck at around 11:45 p.m. last night and left a chip in a windshield. Another vehicle took a hit to the windshield.

Lake Country RCMP have been notified and an investigation is underway.

Kelowna RCMP media officer Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said if a suspect is identified, they could potentially face charges of mischief under $5,000.

“Throwing any projectiles at a moving motor vehicle, no matter what speed that vehicle is travelling, poses a risk not only to the driver and their passengers, but other vehicles on the roadway or pedestrians in the area at the time, including the suspect,” O’Donaghey said.

Police urge the public to report incidents like this as soon as possible as it increases the chances of locating and identifying all persons involved.

