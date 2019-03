Find like-minded business folks with the chamber’s after-hours event

high angle view of a group of business executives at an exhibition photo: contributed

Expand on your networking abilities with the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce.

The Lake Country Chamber of Commerce is hosting an after-hours event at Ex Nihilo Winery, March 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Door prizes and a 50/50 draw will be held.

READ MORE: Lake Country businesses recognized by community

READ MORE: Lake Country business award finalists announced

READ MORE: Lake Country business owner expects record numbers after completion of Pelmewash Parkway

READ MORE: Business increasing in Lake Country

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.