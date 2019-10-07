Lake Country Chamber of Commerce to host all-candidates forum tonight

The forum will be held at Creekside Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

CBC’s Chris Walker (far right) hosted the first Kelowna federal election forum at the Mary Irwin Theatre in Kelowna on Sept. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Federal candidates running for election in Kelowna-Lake Country will be in the lakeside community this evening for an all-candidates forum hosted by the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce.

The two-hour forum starts at 7 p.m. and will be held at Creekside Theatre, 10241 Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Kelowna Capital News will be live streaming the event.

