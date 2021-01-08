Lake Country taxpayers could be on the hook for a 3.49 per cent tax increase in 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Calendar staff)

Lake Country taxpayers could be on the hook for a 3.49 per cent tax increase in 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Calendar staff)

Lake Country considers 3.49 per cent tax increase

Parks, police and CPI make up majority of hike

Extra police officers and additional parks funding are among the top items in Lake Country’s 2021 budget.

The district is considering a 3.49 per cent tax increase which would continue to build RCMP capacity, boost parks and recreation shortfalls, and cover the CPI (consumer price index).

For the average home, with an approximate $760,000 value, the increase would equate to $73.29 more in taxes.

Lake Country council will review the proposed budget Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. The public can join virtually. There will also be a virtual town hall Feb. 9.

“Council wants to hear what you think about the five-year financial plan and the 2021 budget,” the district said. “This will be an excellent opportunity to ask questions and tell council what your priorities are for Lake Country.”

The largest increase is 1.25 per cent for parks and recreation.

”As infrastructure ages, budget shortfalls have been identified and additional budget is required for extensive maintenance,” the district said. “Maintenance to the facilities is imperative to continually ensure safe operations of all community amenities throughout the district.”

READ MORE: Park priority pushes up Lake Country taxes

CPI, the average cost change over time in prices for goods and services, and inflation, make up 1.19 per cent of the increase.

The next largest chunk, .81 per cent is to continue building local RCMP capacity so that policing is available at all hours of the day and night.

Five additional RCMP officers were approved in 2020 with half the cost of the new officers was incorporated into last year’s budget. Recently two new officers have been assigned to the Lake Country detachment. The second half of the cost (0.81 per cent) will be a consideration for the 2021 budget.

“With the additional five officers, once onboarded, the Lake Country detachment will eventually be able to provide 24-hour a day policing,” the district said.

The remaining increase is for a traffic calming and road safety program, to enhance the safety of problematic areas in the community, and a community engagement grant. If approved, the grant would be available to not-for-profit and registered community groups that wish to undertake community projects.

READ MORE: District of Lake Country looks to reduce proposed 2020 property tax hike

@LC_Calendar
newsroom@lakecountrynews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal GovernmentProperty taxestaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster
Next story
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

Just Posted

Gem Lake Top, at Big White Ski Resort, seen at Jan. 8. (Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort cancels bookings for non-locals until February

At least one more month until non-locals can return to stay at resort, amid ongoing COVID-19 cluster

The KIJHL season won’t continue until at least Feb. 5. Photo: Tyler Harper
KIJHL postpones regular season until Feb. 5

The announcement follows an extension of the province’s athletic travel restrictions

Mount Boucherie Secondary School remains a potential interim French Immersion program host school for Westside students for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)
Westside French Immersion decision delayed

Decision to move students from KSS to Mount Boucherie will be revisited in June

Kelowna seen from Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
Kelowna’s 2040 Official Community Plan nears completion

The guiding document will set out growth strategies for the next two decades; final public consultation phase to begin soon

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

An RCMP vehicle and a tan sedan collide outside a Kappel Street house in Sicamous which was surrounded by police officers on Jan. 2, 2019. (File photo)
Woman files lawsuit related to 2019 police takedown in Sicamous

The plaintiff, a Vernon resident, was in a vehicle allegedly rammed by police cars

Cheslatta Carrier Nation received a grant in 2020 to help cover the costs of shipping fire-damaged trees to a pellet plant or bioenergy facility. (Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.)
B.C. pellet contract with Japanese giant extended past 2023

Mitsubishi buying 80,000 tonnes a year from Pinnacle

Quadra Cat Rescue is celebrating its 10th anniversary next week with a celebration at the Heriot Bay Inn. Black Press File Photo
UPDATE: ‘Cougar’ near Vernon school, actually a cat

Brief ‘cougar’ sighting had all kids called into school

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, debris litters the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims

(Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
VIDEO: Beaver waddles through downtown Vancouver

‘Makin’ my way downtown…’

Will Zittlau is an avid skier and spent the summer learning to code. (Submitted)
Okanagan coder creates text messaging service for Rogers Pass backcountry

Will Zittlau’s daily SMS service informs people what areas are open during winter in GNP

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A RCMP vehicle pictured at the scene of a double homicide near Creston, Thursday, Jan. 7 (Mike Turner photo)
Suspect in roadside stabbing near Creston found dead, police confirm

A man allegedly responsible for a double homicide in Creston on Wednesday evening was found dead in Salmo.

Most Read