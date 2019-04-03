(THE NEWS/files)

Lake Country council approves of updated regulations for cannabis producers

The district’s bylaws will now fall in line with the Agricultural Land Commission

To prevent cannabis producers from eating up valuable Agriculture Land Reserve land with permanent structures, Lake Country council approved of new zoning amendments for cannabis that compliment the Agricultural Land Commission.

READ MORE: Cannabis buildings taking too much ALR land, Lake Country council to consider bylaw

When the ALC determined that growing cannabis was considered a farm use, there was a push by producers to acquire land within the ALR, which led them to seek permanent structures, according to a report that was presented to council. This meant less land can be used for crop growth.

New regulations state that the growing of cannabis in the soil is still considered to be for farm use, or when using non-permanent structures, but otherwise, buildings must meet the approval of the ALC.

READ MORE: Pet Planet picks up Okanagan’s cannabis for pets

Mayor James Baker said there was little discussion over the zoning amendments during council’s regular meeting Tuesday night, but there was some concern raised over the smell of cannabis production facilities.

“The cannabis production on our border in the City of Kelowna says there won’t be any smell once they get their operation closed in and once their filters are working properly,” Baker said.

READ MORE: Kelowna marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

The new zoning amendment proposed by district staff will remove buffer requirements between cannabis stores from 400 to 300 metres, as well as remove a provision for permanent foundations as the ALC is now regulating that.

Now the first stages are approved, the zoning amendment will be forwarded to a public hearing.

READ MORE: Flowr expands its Kelowna growing space

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Just Posted

Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

The Rutland park is funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan

Boil water notice issued for Southeast Kelowna water supply

The notice was issued Wednesday due to increased turbidity from Hydraulic Creek

West Kelowna multisport dome set for fall open

Construction starts on the $3.5 million dome for November

7 overdoses in 1 day at Kelowna homeless shelter leads IH prompt about carfentanil

Interior Health is reissuing a warning about carfentanil-tainted drugs after Cornerstone overdoses

VIDEO: Kelowna mayor delivers annual state of the city address

The Kelowna Chamber hosted its annual State of the City address from Mayor Colin Basran.

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Vancouver Whitecaps alert police to more allegations against former women’s coach

Coastal FC suspended coach in February after initial accusations

Kootenay couple calls cops when spring cleanup unearths bomb

Luckily, no danger from the rusty ordinance

Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Chair of the board says current requirements from logging companies can be improved

Most Read