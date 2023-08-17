Lake Country council likes long-term care facility

‘I have a firm belief that we are going to need a lot more of these types of care centres’

Conceptual rendering of a long-term care facility proposed for 11530 Turtle Bay Court in Lake Country. (Contributed)

A step forward for a long-term care facility in Lake Country has been purposed.

Council has given three readings to rezone property at 11530 Turtle Bay Court to allow Troika Developments to build a two-storey, 36-unit facility (Wood Lake Manor).

“I have a firm belief that we are going to need a lot more of these types of care centres,” said Coun. Todd McKenzie.

The property, currently occupied by a single-family home, is designated in the Official Community Plan for tourist-commercial Use.

It is next to Wood Lake RV Park and has access to amenities along Woodsdale Road, including bus services, a park, the Rail Trail, as well as beach access at Wood Lake.

