District of Lake Country staff recommend councillors support the Okanagan Lake Protection Strategy initiative—a multi-phased, multi-jurisdiction strategy to protect the foreshore of the lake. (Caitlin Clow - Lake Country Calendar)

Lake Country council looks to future of foreshore

District staff urges council to support Okanagan Lake Protection Strategy

Staff is recommending that District of Lake Country councillors support the Okanagan Lake Protection Strategy, although they are wary some residents may not be in favour, with the plan including some restrictions on future foreshore development.

The goal of Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program’s strategy identifies policy, regulations and best practices to enhance shoreline management to protect water quality and environmental values of the lake.

The strategy is in line with council’s goals and efforts for the foreshore to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment while minimizing the effect on the environment in new development.

“The Okanagan is the most biologically diverse region in the country and has the most endangered species,” the report reads. “Many species (are) dependent on the ecology that is supported by the lakes in the region including Okanagan Lake.”

READ MORE: How did the Okanagan come to be?

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan presents night of music under the stars

In 2016, the foreshore inventory mapping illustrated significant, cumulative losses of natural shoreline areas due in part to development. Its consequences are not only ecological but also economical as it effects opportunities to attract investment to the region.

The foreshor inventory showed protection in the Okanagan “has not been overly successful to date,” so working toward a multi-jurisdiction policy could change this in the future.

The lake, which is not only a source of drinking water, is vital to the region’s tourism industry and habitat. Supporting this kind of strategy could establish a framework to protect the waters in the long term.

Staff recommends council pen a letter in support of the strategy to the Okanagan Collaborative Conservation Program.

Further discussion with council and the public regarding the initiative will take place as this only the first phase of a multi-phased process. Phase 1 will see engagement between community partners, stakeholders and First Nations groups to establish support for a region-wide model.

District of Lake Country councillors were to consider this at their July 15 meeting.

READ MORE: Pot shop in Lake Country gets provincial go-ahead

Previous story
UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Just Posted

Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

The blaze has been knocked down by fire crews

More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

UPDATE: Youth seen with gun at Nanaimo mall, suspect now in custody

Woodgrove Centre shut down during police incident

B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat

Last known case of human rabies in B.C. was 16 years ago

Crown recommends up to two-year jail term for former Bountiful leader

Crown says sentence range should be 18 months to two years for Bountiful child removal case

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Most Read