Lake Country council to consider commercial development in town centre

Conceptual rendering of a mixed-use commercial development planned for Lake Country town centre. (District of Lake Country)

A large commercial development proposed for Lake Country town centre will receive further consideration from council.

The development is planned for 3130 Berry Road near Highway 97, and the applicant is asking for changes to the Official Community Plan (OCP).

“The subject properties’ prominent location makes the redevelopment of the site important for the continued growth of the Town Centre and the transition of Newene Road into a mixed-use corridor,” states a staff report to council.

Council considered the original development in December 2020 which included the concept showing approximately 3,000 sq. metres of retail and 460 sq. metres of restaurant space.

In April of the same year, the applicant provided council with a new concept with 1,356 sq. metres of commercial space and 154 multi-family dwelling units. However, in April 2022, the applicant advised staff the property owner would like to proceed with the original concept.

Council will take another look at the project at its Aug. 15 regular meeting.

A public hearing on the development must be held prior to the third reading of OCP and rezoning changes.

The community would be notified of the hearing through signage on the property, notification to surrounding property owners and tenants, and two advertisements in local media.

