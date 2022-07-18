Lake Country council to deal with planning backlog after developer complaints

The planning division has 149 active applications as of July 1 this year

Planning application backlog has been growing since 2016. (File photo)

A backlog of planning applications has District of Lake Country staff looking for direction from council.

A report going to council on July 19 states the backlog has been growing since 2016, and that the planning division has 149 active applications as of July 1 this year.

Disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing staff changes have reduced the capacity to process applications.

Staff indicated that while some actions have been taken to address the backlog, further action is necessary to create long-term solutions.

Among staff recommendations are prioritizing active development applications and improvements to development application timelines. Council can also choose to take no action.

