Lake Country council to look at proposed hotel development

A rezoning application has been submitted to the district for property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court. (Photo/Google Maps)

An apartment/hotel development is being proposed for Lake Country.

A rezoning application has been submitted to the district for a property at 11506 Turtle Bay Court at Woodsdale Road.

The proposed development is a four-storey, 30-unit apartment/ hotel.

A staff report notes this type of hotel generally includes rooms with cooking facilities to support longer stays for the traveling public.

The development would be located next to Wood Lake RV Park, and would have access to amenities including transit, e-bike rentals, a convenience store and gas station, restaurant, parks, the Rail Trail, and beach access.

A single-family home currently occupies the property.

The current design includes parking for 32 vehicles including one accessible parking stall, however, the zoning requires 45 stalls.

Staff noted that to offset the reduced parking the developer would provide additional bicycle and e-bike parking, which would require a development variance permit.

