Lake Country couple scammed into buying fake gold

The couple allegedly bought the gold from a woman in a parking lot

A Lake Country couple who thought they were coming to the aid of someone in need, ended up needing help themselves.

The couple was approached in a parking lot on Oceola Road back on Oct. 7, by a distraught woman who said she was escaping an abusive relationship and had taken gold jewelry from her boyfriend in her attempt to leave.

The woman allegedly drove a 2001 black Mercedes with a 10-year-old boy and another man inside.

According to Crime Stoppers the couple was initially skeptical of the woman and checked over the gold rings, necklaces and bracelets.

After passing a few initial tests the couple decided to help the woman by giving her some money for her jewelry.

However, after taking the gold to a jeweller it was determined the pieces were fake.

The suspect is described as:

South Asian

approximately 30-year olds

light-complexion

5’2” tall]

heavier set

with freckles, brown hair, brown eyes and gold teeth.

The man in the vehicle is described as:

South Asian

between 25-35 years old

5’5” tall

has a moustache

The couple allegedly lost a significant amount of money in the scam.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or via email CrimeStoppers@shaw.ca.

