Lake Country earns award for outstanding internal customer service

The district is the winner of the Community Building category of Jostle Awards 2017.

The District of Lake Country has won another award to add to its collection.

The district is the winner of the Community Building category of Jostle Awards 2017. These awards recognize extraordinary organizations doing extraordinary things with their intranet, according to a district news release.

“As part of the District of Lake Country’s customer service focus, we wanted to highlight how important internal customer service is to the culture of the organization – which translates into the dynamic citizen-focused work ethic among district staff at all levels,” said chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo. “To improve internal customer service and communications among people throughout the organization we researched various intranet platforms and decided to use Jostle beginning in 2016. Jostle complements our collaborative culture.”

This year’s Jostle Awards were extremely competitive. There were 40 nominations from organizations around the world. These companies use the Jostle intranet to improve employee engagement, workplace culture, and communication, the release said.

“We use Jostle – affectionately called The Hub – as our ‘go-to’ place for all important announcements, events, staff vacation calendar, safety and wellness information,” said Holly Flinkman, manager of HR and health sustainability. “The Jostle platform is a great tool to use to gather staff input and even suggestions for cost-saving measures or efficiencies when everyone is busy managing the day to day tasks serving the community.”

“We’re excited to be part of such an inspiring group–and even more excited that we’ve won.”


