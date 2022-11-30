Lake Country fire crews collecting donations for food bank

Firefighters will be going door-to-door Dec. 4 and 6

The Lake Country Fire Department will be going door-to-door collecting non-perishable food items for the Lake Country Food Bank.

Due to the pandemic, the initiative was on hold for the past two years.

“Lake Country firefighters love the annual food drive and, although we participated in a more subdued fashion last year and raised a good-sized donation for the food bank, we’re all looking forward to the collection drive this year,” said Deputy Fire Chief Brent Penner. “Nothing beats getting out in the community, seeing the generosity and good cheer on the faces of the families. It’s a great feeling and it’s a positive, supportive thing to do for our community.”

Fire crews will be in Carr’s Landing on Dec. 4 starting at 10 a.m.

Neighbourhoods of Okanagan Centre, Oyama, and Winfield can expect a knock on their door in the evening of Dec. 6.

