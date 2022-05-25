Lake Country firefighter wants to help protect property this wildfire season

Lake Country firefighter Shaun Reed has launched On Guard Wildfire Protection to help home and business owners better protect their property from wildfire (Contributed)

A Lake Country firefighter is encouraging locals to be fire smart with his new business venture On Guard Wildfire Protection.

Shaun Reed has fought fires in Lake Country for 13 years and has seen firsthand the devastation caused to people and property by wildfires.

After the devastating Nighthawk fire and last year’s White Rock Lake fire, Reed decided more needed to be done and launched the business to help home and business owners.

On Guard Wildfire Protection offers property assessments and guidance on reducing one’s risk of wildfire and helps enhance protection.

“The easiest things you can do to protect your home from fire is to keep roofs, gutters, decks, lawns, patios and all parts of your yard clear of dried leaves, clippings, pine needles or any other flammable material. Many homes were lost to a wildfire burning from the roof down, started by these windblown embers. These spot fires often occur many miles from the fire itself, even if the fire is contained. It makes sense that one of the smartest ways to help protect your home is to keep the roof and surrounding area wet with a rooftop sprinkler system.”

Reed is fully accredited through FireSmartBC and is available to give free presentations to local communities.

Reed is currently offering his assistance in Vernon, Lake Country, and Kelowna.

Anyone interested in his services can contact him at shaun@onguardwildfire.ca.

